Live: Google Maps Square Pins For Ads

In June we reported that Google will be launching new map pins for advertisers. These pins are squares and they are called "promoted pins." Andy Simpson spotted one in the wild but supposedly they have been live prior, I just have not seen them.

Here is Andy's screen shot of it from Twitter:

He even posted this GIF of it in action:

Again, this may have been live for the past few months. I do wonder how well they perform. I suspect not incredibly well?

