Google Search Console To Potentially Annotate Reports To Show Indexing Bugs

Gary Illyes from Google said the Google Search Console team is "working hard on estimating the impact and potentially annotating the reports affected." That means Google may add annotations and short footnotes to document the indexing bugs specifically around those canonicalization issues and mobile-indexing issues.

Here is Gary's tweet in context:

correct. the team is working hard on estimating the impact and potentially annotating the reports affected — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) October 6, 2020

Google has done this before, where there are indexing issues and you can see the indexing issue in the performance or other Search Console reports. Here is a screen shot with an annotation from the last time this happened:

Again, this is just to communicate to those looking at these reports that you did nothing wrong, no need to panic, it is on Google's end.

When we see the annotation, we will likely post about it here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.