Google Search Console Coverage Report Delayed Again

The coverage report within Google Search Console is delayed again. It is currently now delayed by 10-days, as opposed to the normal two-day delay in reporting.

Here is a screen shot showing the date in the coverage report stopping on October 19, 2020 - ten days ago:

It was also recently backed up in early September, prior to all those indexing bugs.

It is not super uncommon for these reports to be delayed but sometimes when it is delayed, the data can get lost. Hope that is not the case with this one.

Google has not responded about these complaints yet. But if they did, I am sure they would say it would catch up soon.

Forum discussion at Twitter.