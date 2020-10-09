Google My Business Online Classes With Zoom Integration

A month ago we reported that Google My Business is adding video conferencing integration to "connect in real-time, with video." Well, it seems we are now seeing more details about that now in Google My Business, where some businesses can offer online classes via Zoom and other video integration services.

Colan Nielsen added more details to the ongoing Local Search Forums thread that shows through a booking button (not all businesses have this option) can "take your services online." It says you can "manage your bookings for online classes and appointments through a provider with video integration." The providers seem to mostly be using Zoom and they include Wellness Living, Opensalon, goPanche, Bookeo and Booksy.

Here is Colan's screen shot:

Colan said "I logged into a GMB account today and under the "Bookings" tab there are specific providers in a section called "Take your services online - Manage your bookings for online classes and appointments through a provider with video integration." "I would say this is the "next step" as Google continues to roll this feature out," he added.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forums.