Google Tests Black Search Tools Bar

The other day we saw Google testing a deeper black border around the search bar. Now Google seems to be testing a black, instead of blue, font and underline for the search bar tools under the search box on both desktop and mobile.

Nikos Aggelidakis sent me a couple of screen shots of this on Twitter - here is a side by side showing the black test next to the normal blue interface:

Here is a full size screen shot from Nikos:

Here is the desktop variation:

Do you like this test? No icons next to All, News, Images etc. Black underline instead of blue @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/cxld7n5f10 — Nikos Aggelidakis (@nick_agel) October 30, 2020

Google always be testing...

Forum discussion at Twitter.