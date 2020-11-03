Google Tests Black Search Tools Bar

Nov 3, 2020
The other day we saw Google testing a deeper black border around the search bar. Now Google seems to be testing a black, instead of blue, font and underline for the search bar tools under the search box on both desktop and mobile.

Nikos Aggelidakis sent me a couple of screen shots of this on Twitter - here is a side by side showing the black test next to the normal blue interface:

Here is a full size screen shot from Nikos:

Here is the desktop variation:

Google always be testing...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

