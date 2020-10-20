Google Still Supports Data-Vocabulary Four Months After It Was Deprecated

Back in January, Google told us it would sunset support for the data-vocabulary markup for rich results on April 6, 2020. Google then postponed that deadline to June due to the pandemic. But now it is well after June and technically, Google is still processing data-vocabulary markup.

Google wrote "update on 2020-04-06: We have decided to postpone this change for the immediate future due to the Coronavirus situation. We will re-evaluate this matter in June 2020."

In August, Dan Brickley from Google who manages schema said on Twitter "we do not have any new dates to share right now but I believe this is still the general direction."

The other day, John Mueller from Google said "I don't have any new dates. My recommendation would be to work to migrate over to one of the other formats if you have structured data in data-vocabulary that you'd like to have taken into account for search. At some point it'll happen, you just have a bit more time now."

So I guess we have more time to switch our markup to something like Schema.org.

