Google To Stop Supported Data-Vocabulary On January 31, 2021, For Real This Time

Nov 2, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
A week ago we reported that although Google told us they would sunset support for data-vocabulary.org back last April 6, 2020 and then they pushed it off to June 2020. But that came and went and Google still supported it a couple of weeks ago. Well, Google updated us that it will really be deprecated by January 31, 2021.

Google wrote on Twitter on Friday afternoon "please take note - from January 31, 2021 http://data-vocabulary.org markup will stop being eligible for Google search result features and enhancements." Google updated the original blog post at the top to add "Update on 2020-10-30: We will deprecate support for data-vocabulary.org on January 29, 2021. This means that this markup will stop being eligible for Google search result features and enhancements. Please update your markup following the instructions in this post."

I wonder if it will stop working for real in February 2021.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

