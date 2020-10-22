Google Has A "Stupid" High Limit On Number Of Links On A Page

Back in 2014 and also in 2008, Google basically said it has no limit in the number of links it can handle on a specific page. So a site like Techmeme, which I love, has thousnads of links on a page, it would be able to process all of those links. Well, maybe not. Gary Illyes from Google said Google does have "some stupid high number" where it will stop extracting the links on that page.

Here is what Gary said:

i don't think that's true, anymore at least. there's some stupid high number where we basically just do a "oh what the damn hell" and stop extracting them. I've only seen that many links on spam though. — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) October 21, 2020

Now, a hundred or so links on a page is not that number, so you can have more than a 100 links on a page and Google can extract them all.

meh, i wouldn't stress about this — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) October 21, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.