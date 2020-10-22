Google Has A "Stupid" High Limit On Number Of Links On A Page

Oct 22, 2020
Back in 2014 and also in 2008, Google basically said it has no limit in the number of links it can handle on a specific page. So a site like Techmeme, which I love, has thousnads of links on a page, it would be able to process all of those links. Well, maybe not. Gary Illyes from Google said Google does have "some stupid high number" where it will stop extracting the links on that page.

Here is what Gary said:

Now, a hundred or so links on a page is not that number, so you can have more than a 100 links on a page and Google can extract them all.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

