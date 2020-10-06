Google My Business Preview Call History To See Recent Calls From Customers

It looks like Google is testing yet another, what would seem, powerful feature in Google My Business named Preview Call History. This feature seems to show you your recent calls made to you from Google Maps and Google Search via your Google local listing.

I do not see this feature yet myself but Colan Nielsen does and shared details in the Local Search Forums. The Google help document on this feature says "you can use call history to keep track of phone calls from your customers on Google Search and Maps. Your calls are all in one place to help you respond to missed calls and stay engaged with your customers. These calls may make it easier for you to find and do business with customers who found your business through Google. Any calls you get from your Business Profile will start with a short message that lets you know it’s from Google."

So this is a caller ID history for calls placed via the "call" button in Google Search and Google Maps. How cool!

Here is his screen shot:

Colan tried to see more but when he clicked to try it out it said he would be notified with more information at some point.

Calls information is stored for 45 days in the “Calls” tab, Google said. Call history in Google My Business (GMB) is currently in beta and only available for a select group of businesses in the US only.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forums.