October 2020 Google Webmaster Report

It has been an interesting month with Google Search. We saw numerous bugs with Google Search around canonicalization, mobile-indexing, news-indexing, top stories carousel, and many of those may have been associated with my reports of possible Google updates. So check out the first section below named Google algorithms and indexing issues.

Google gave us more clues around broad core updates and recoveries. Google surfaced Anti-Semitic images before Yom Kippur. Google added support for new shipping schema, made Google Shopping free globally and added fact check guidelines.

There were some updates to Search Console, Google My Business and tons of Google user interface tests and feature launches. Oh, and Google celebrated its 22nd birthday in a socially distant manner.

The ongoing WebmasterWorld thread is mostly on the topic of the indexing bugs.

Here is the recap and you can check the September report if you missed that:

Google Algorithms & Indexing Issues:

Google SEO:Google Search Console:Google Local & Google My Business:Google User Interface & Features:Google Misc:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.