October 2020 Google Webmaster Report

It has been an interesting month with Google Search. We saw numerous bugs with Google Search around canonicalization, mobile-indexing, news-indexing, top stories carousel, and many of those may have been associated with my reports of possible Google updates. So check out the first section below named Google algorithms and indexing issues.
Google gave us more clues around broad core updates and recoveries. Google surfaced Anti-Semitic images before Yom Kippur. Google added support for new shipping schema, made Google Shopping free globally and added fact check guidelines.
There were some updates to Search Console, Google My Business and tons of Google user interface tests and feature launches. Oh, and Google celebrated its 22nd birthday in a socially distant manner.
The ongoing WebmasterWorld thread is mostly on the topic of the indexing bugs.
Here is the recap:
Google Algorithms & Indexing Issues:
- Early Signs Of A Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update On September 23rd
- We Were Right: Google Had Indexing Bugs With Canonicalization & Mobile-Indexing
- Google Shares Details On The Canonicalization & Mobile-Indexing Bugs
- Pages Dropping Out Of Google's Index With More Google Ranking Fluctuations?
- Give Google Examples Of Canonical URL Issues
- Were There Google Search Canonical URL Issues Around September 23rd?
- Google Again Had An Indexing Issue With News Content Last Night
- Google Search Top Stories Indexing Bug Lasted Four Hours
- Google Search Algorithm Update On September 15th? Limited Chatter But Tools Spiking.
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Continues But Is There A Google Update?
- Google Discover Traffic Drop On August 10th
- Google Local Algorithm & Ranking Weirdness Last Week
- Google Broad Core Updates Recoveries & How Google Reprocesses Core Update Scores
- Anti-Semitic Image Search Results Pollute Google, Bing & DuckDuckGo
- New Google Supported Shipping Details Schema Markup
- Google Shopping Goes Free Worldwide In Mid-October
- Google Search Fact Check Guidelines
- Google: The Context Around Links Is Secondary But Anchor Text Is Primary
- Google On Cookie Consent Banners Impacting Cumulative Layout Shift
- GoogleBot To Crawl Some Sites Over HTTP/2 But There Is No Ranking Benefit
- Google Mostly Treats Affiliate Links As Nofollowed Links
- Google Wants Feedback On Wildly Inaccurate Site Command Counts
- Google: It's Unlikely Core Web Vitals Will Become The Primary Ranking Factor
- Google Talks About Private Support For Google Search & SEO
- Google To Drop Crawl Anomaly Data For Something More Useful
- Google Coverage Report Now Back Up-To-Date
- Google URL Parameter Tool Upgrade Will Be 'Really Cool' When Migrated To New Search Console
- Google Updates Document On How Reviews Impact Local Rankings
- Google Shopping Nearby Product Inventory & Shopping Options Updated
- Google Local Panel Updates Section Gets Message Button
- Google Local Inventory Ads Gain "Pickup Later" Feature
- Google My Business Video Upload Reduced From 100 To 75 MB
- Google My Business Announced New Performance Insights Metrics
- Google My Business SAB & Virtual Offices Guidelines Updated
- Google My Business Bug When Changing Addresses For Service Area Businesses (SAB)
- Google My Business Adds Health & Safety Attributes
- Google My Business Adds Adds Video Conferencing Integration
- Google Local Panels Order Pickup Button
- Google Local Listing Shows 20 Years In Business
- Google News Showcase: Timelines, Bullets & Related Articles
- Google Search Tests New Product Carousels
- Google Featured Snippets With How-To Schema
- Google Tests Open Results In New Tab Toggle
- Google Tests People Also Search For Within Google Autocomplete Search Suggestions
- Google Tests Related Searches List View Format
- Google Tests More Spacious Search Results Again
- Google Tests Knowledge Panel In The Middle Of The Search Results
- Google Asks You To Verify These Facts
