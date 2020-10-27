Google: Suspension Of Request Indexing Unrelated To Indexing Bugs

As many of you know, Google suspended (temporarily) the request indexing feature in Google Search Console. This came during the time Google had numerous ongoing indexing issues with search. Google has fixed those indexing issues but the request indexing tool is still not active. Google said the two are unrelated.

I'll be honest, I thought the two were related but Google's John Mueller said on Twitter "changes in Search Console are unrelated to that issue."

Here are the tweets in context, keep in mind, the person is responding to the update on the indexing issues:

Changes in Search Console are unrelated to that issue. We don't have a timeline to share for the Search Console changes at the moment. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) October 26, 2020

Seems like here John Mueller of Google is saying the request indexing tool was not suspended because of the indexing issues and the two are unrelated?

Forum discussion at Twitter.