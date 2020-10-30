Search Revenues: Google 14% Increase & Microsoft Bing 10% Decrease

Microsoft (Bing) reported earnings on October 27th and Alphabet (Google) reported earnings on on October 29th. Microsoft said that its earnings on Microsoft Advertising, i.e. ads on Bing and other properties, saw a 10% decrease year-over-year. Alphabet (Google) said its revenue was up 14% year-over-year.

From the Microsoft earnings "search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs decreased 10% (down 11% in constant currency)"

Google overall had a 14% increase in earnings but if you look at just Google Search it was an increase of 6.5% but if you add in partners where others use Google Search a 9.7% increase.

Google's employee headcount also grew from 114,096 to 132,121.

It is interesting to see Google's revenues increase in search when Microsoft Advertising and Bing has not. Keep in mind, I am not a financial analyst of any sorts.

$MSFT closed on October 27th at $214 and is at $203 after hours, a 5.1% decrease.

$GOOG closed on October 29th at $1,567 and is at @1,670 after hours, a 6.5% increase.

