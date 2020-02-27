Burberry Implements 3D Images & AR In Google Search Results

Burberry is one of the few, as far as I know, that currently show 3D images in the Google search results. Remember last May, Google announced 3D image support, with AR features? It showed a demo of it in the live results. Well, now Burberry is live with them for some of its products.

Essential Retail first covered this saying "Burberry has launched a new augmented reality (AR) shopping tool, linked to Google search technology."

Glenn Gabe found examples of this in the search results, the "view in 3D" button:

Here is the bag on my office desk:

They make shoes also:

Here's another example of Burberry using AR with 3D objects in the Google SERPs. Works extremely well. Just placed these sneakers in front of me on the floor, was able to turn them, view different angles, etc. Again, this could be HUGE for Google. pic.twitter.com/KNjoqQiEsi — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) February 26, 2020

Here is the markup for this from the old slides Google shared:

I am not sure if this is still valid.

I assume Burberry is in some sort of beta pilot.

Forum discussion at Twitter.