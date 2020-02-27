Burberry Implements 3D Images & AR In Google Search Results

Feb 27, 2020 • 7:13 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Burberry is one of the few, as far as I know, that currently show 3D images in the Google search results. Remember last May, Google announced 3D image support, with AR features? It showed a demo of it in the live results. Well, now Burberry is live with them for some of its products.

Essential Retail first covered this saying "Burberry has launched a new augmented reality (AR) shopping tool, linked to Google search technology."

Glenn Gabe found examples of this in the search results, the "view in 3D" button:

click for full size

Here is the bag on my office desk:

click for full size

They make shoes also:

Here is the markup for this from the old slides Google shared:

click for full size

I am not sure if this is still valid.

I assume Burberry is in some sort of beta pilot.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: February 26, 2020
 
blog comments powered by Disqus