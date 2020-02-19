Google Change Of Address Tool Adds Redirect Validation & Reminders

Feb 19, 2020 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google has added two new features to the change of address tool in Google Search Console. The one helps you validate your move with redirect validation. The other feature reminds you, or someone else with Search Console access, that the site is moving.

The two new features as worded by Google:

  • Redirect validation for top 5 URLs of the moving domain.
  • Reminders on top of both the moving domain and the destination domain.

Here is a screen shot showing off the redirect validation feature:

Here is a screen shot of that reminder banner at the top of the Search Console page:

Glad Google is adding some features here.

To access the tool, go to google.com/search-console/settings/change-address.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

