Google: Our Systems Aren't Looking For EAT But We Hope Our Signals Align To EAT

Feb 20, 2020 • 7:41 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Danny Sullivan from Google said that while its search systems are not looking for EAT specifically, Google does hope the outcome of the search results that the algorithm outputs "align with what a good human EAT assessment would be."

Danny Sullivan posted this on Twitter:

That is an important distinction. The specific things Google tells their human quality raters to look at are not the same things that Google's search algorithms look for. Google aims for the same outcome but the signals the algorithms look for are different from what signals humans are looking for.

And no, search quality raters do not create training data sets for the algorithms to get better:

This all goes back to Google saying there is not EAT score.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

