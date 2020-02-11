Google Search Console Adds New Reviews Snippet Reporting, Tools & Notifications

Google has launched new tools and reports within Google Search Console for review snippets in Google Search and Google Discover. If you have reviews on your snippets or local panels, these reports can help you debug issues, see how well those snippets are doing and more. Google is also sending email notifications of review snippet issues via Search Console.

Here is the tweet announcing this:

📢Today we are announcing support for review snippets 🌟 in Search Console, including new reports to help you find any issues with your implementation and monitor how this rich result type is improving your performance. 🎉 https://t.co/Xaqqc3a1DY pic.twitter.com/6XPEFh2OnT — Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) February 10, 2020

Note that you will only see these review snippet options and filters if Google detects reviews on your pages.

Performance Report:

Here is the new performance report that shows you impressions, clicks, CTR of your pages when you filter by the reviews snippets search appearance filter. Google said "this means that you can check the impressions, clicks and CTR results of your review snippet pages and check their performance to understand how they are trending for any of the dimensions available. For example you can filter your data to see which queries, pages, countries and devices are bringing your review snippets traffic."

Enhancement Report:

The enhancement report now can show you your review snippets and give you tips on how to improve review markup and issues with your code. The report allows you to see errors, warnings, and valid pages for review markup implemented on your site. It can also help you fix an issue, you can use the report to validate it, which will trigger a process where Google recrawls your affected pages. The report is covering all the content types currently supported as review snippets.

Rich Results Test:

And the Rich Results testing tool also added support for review snippets. Google said After adding Review snippets structured data to your pages, you can test them using the Rich Results Test tool. You can test a code snippet or submit a URL of a page. The test shows any errors or suggestions for your structured data.

Email Notifications:

Google is also sending notifications through Google Search Console of issues with review snippets. Here is a screen shot from @PeterNikolow on Twitter:

This is great news, as reviews are one of the oldest markups offered by Google and now Google Search Console supports them.

Yep! For all of these reports, we only show the link if we have enough data to show to site owners. Ideally, if you don't use this kind of structured data, we're not going to show you a link to an empty report. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) February 10, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.