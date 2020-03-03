Daily Search Forum Recap: March 3, 2020

Mar 3, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • March 2020 Google Webmaster Report
    This was one busy month, filled with numerous unconfirmed Google search ranking updates both in web search and local. It is also after March 1st, and the nofollow link change for crawling and indexing is now just a hint but Google said no change. A Google patent application was published that may explain the Medic update.
  • Google Algorithms Do Not Give Shopify Preferential Treatment
    John Mueller from Google was asked if Google does anything special for Shopify, since it is such a popular e-commerce platform. John responded "We generally don't have special search algorithms to help any particular CMS." He added "I don't think mass adoption changes much, but if something's important, we'll want to show it where relevant in search."
  • Google Video On How To Hire An SEO: Old vs New
    Google posted a new video on how to hire an SEO. This video, I assume, will replace the one Google posted in 2017 done by former Googler Maile Ohye. Here are the two videos.
  • Google: There Are A Variety Of Things We Do To Watch For Wikipedia Vandalism
    Danny Sullivan of Google said on Twitter "There are a variety of things we do to watch for Wikipedia vandalism. That's about as specific as I can really get into. It's not perfect, as nothing is, but there are protections in place." This was in response to how Google relies on Wikipedia for many of its knowledge graph panels.
  • Bing Blocked Some Pages By Accident; Another Reason To Check Bing Webmaster Tools
    Jarno van Driel said he reached out to Bing via Bing Webmaster Tools support contact form and it turned out that Bing was blocking some of his "money pages" for some reason. He did nothing technically wrong and Bing fixed it on their end and now the pages are ranking again.
  • Some Google & Bing Employees Can Work From Home Due To The Coronavirus
    The Coronavirus is now spreading in the United States and there is the beginning of an outbreak not too far from the Microsoft office in Seattle. Two Google offices, one in Zurich and one in Dublin, have had cases of employees being confirmed with the virus. While some Google and Bing employees are being allowed to work from home, not all are.
  • Yahoo! 25th Anniversary Party & Cake
    Yahoo turned 25 years old yesterday, we had a design theme up for the day. The sad thing, Yahoo is no longer independently owned by itself, it is owned by Verizon. In any event, the company had a part

