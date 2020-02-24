Google In Europe Now Shows Other Local Search Providers

Feb 24, 2020
This comes as no surprise, Google has been testing it for a while after the EU has required them to do something for anti-competitive reasons. Now Google is showing other search providers for local results. They did this for other verticals as well in the past, at least testing, but now this is live.

A bunch of European folks notified me of this on Friday, so we wrote a story on this at Search Engine Land but in case you missed it, I am sharing it here as well.

You can even try it if you are not in Europe. Just change your location in search settings to the UK or something and do a search for local results. Google will give you a box at the top to not use Google Maps but rather use a service like Yell or others. Here is a screen shot that I took myself:

Here are some of the screen grabs shared with me:

This is the new norm in EU for Google search results.

