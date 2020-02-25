Google: We Still Use PageRank Internally

Google's John Mueller said that even in 2020 Google does "use PageRank internally." He added that it is one of among many other signals Google uses. But Google does not use domain authority, a metric from Moz, he had to say again.

John also added that it is different from the original PageRank Google used in the 90s. He said "It's not quite the same as the original paper, there are lots of quirks (eg, disavowed links, ignored links, etc.), and, again, we use a lot of other signals that can be much stronger."

Here is the tweet:

Yes, we do use PageRank internally, among many, many other signals. It's not quite the same as the original paper, there are lots of quirks (eg, disavowed links, ignored links, etc.), and, again, we use a lot of other signals that can be much stronger. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) February 24, 2020

But, no, not domain authority or DA:

We don't use domain authority at all in our algorithms. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) February 24, 2020

Why do people say this all the time? Well, people say incorrect things all the time John said:

People say a lot of things that aren't correct. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) February 24, 2020

So yea, just like in 2017 and 2016, same deal in 2020.

Forum discussion at Twitter.