Google: We Still Use PageRank Internally

Feb 25, 2020 • 8:06 am | comments (8) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google's John Mueller said that even in 2020 Google does "use PageRank internally." He added that it is one of among many other signals Google uses. But Google does not use domain authority, a metric from Moz, he had to say again.

John also added that it is different from the original PageRank Google used in the 90s. He said "It's not quite the same as the original paper, there are lots of quirks (eg, disavowed links, ignored links, etc.), and, again, we use a lot of other signals that can be much stronger."

Here is the tweet:

But, no, not domain authority or DA:

Why do people say this all the time? Well, people say incorrect things all the time John said:

So yea, just like in 2017 and 2016, same deal in 2020.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

