Google Weekend Search Algorithm Ranking Fluctuations & Chatter

Over the weekend, like between February 28th, February 29th and March 1st, there was significant chatter within the SEO community and this time it was backed by some of the automated tracking tools. The chatter seems to have potentially died down a bit now but it might be too early to tell. Google is always updating, and that is the joke I get, since I report on all these blips - just see the Google search ranking updates category here - you will see.

But the last one (last weekend) had the chatter from the community but the automated tracking tools did not pick up on this. This time, I am seeing signals from both the community and the tools.

Here are some of the comments from WebmasterWorld:

Yesterday was no US traffic day. And today is no India traffic day.

Yesterday my website hit all record traffic spikes. Today pathetically dead.

Yesterday two of my sites fell off a cliff "literally no traffic" like they have been de-indexed but they still show up, another site which was dead for months (same niche) all of sudden began converting yesterday and today I dont know what to think anymore.

One SERP tracker (SEMrush) is showing volatility in Google today. Unfortunately in this traffic rotation environment, it's hard to analyze when one second I rank #1 then a second later my rank is none. I call it the "1 and none phenomena." But I will say on high traffic days, Google can't seem to send any converting traffic at all. On my lowest days of Google traffic, that is when I'm most likely to see first time visitors make a purchase.

Oh, wow, what happened in the last 12 hours, did someone switch off The Net? After 10.5 hours of a stats day I have gone from a completely normal Saturday traffic day to, so far, 11.7, of PVs. That's very unusuall for all my sites, the hotel / pub site I run is at 7%! Today looks as though it may be interesting even though rankings "seem" to be normal.

My daily organic traffic dropped by 50% since tuesday. Now my peak sunday is practically dead. What have you done Google...I thought you didn't care about adult searches...

Here are some charts from the automated tracking tools:

Mozcast:

SERPMetrics:

Algoroo:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

RankRanger:

Cognitive SEO:

SEMRush:

It doesn't look like massive, core algorithm update like changes, but there do seem to be enough chatter with the tracking tools showing blips around the weekend time period for there maybe to be some sort of update this weekend.

Yes, Google is always updating. But did you see something specific?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.