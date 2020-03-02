Google FAQ Rich Result Guideline Update: One Markup Per Question Throughout Site

Let's say you have a large site and you have FAQs throughout the site. Sometimes you might decide to answer the same question in multiple FAQ pages just because it is useful for that user reading that specific FAQ page. Well, if you do, don't you dare try adding FAQ markup to all the pages that have that question.

Instead, pick on of the pages that has the question and answer and add the markup to only one of those pages - not to all the pages that have that question and answer.

Google added a new line to the content guidelines of FAQ data types that says "If you have FAQ content that is repetitive on your site (meaning, the same question and answer appear on multiple pages on your site), mark up only one instance of that FAQ for your entire site."

Kenichi Suzuki notified me of this change before the weekend and posted about it on Twitter:

When was this added? The document says it was updated on February 27, 2020.

He also noted that Expedia does this:

But I assume Google will give them time to remove the multiple markups or handle it algorithmically to only show one?

