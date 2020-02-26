Google Update Chatter Earlier This Week But Sensors Not Triggered

This is a weird one because I have been seeing chatter within the SEO community around a Google update starting around Sunday or Monday of this week and continuing for the next few days. But the automated tracking sensors from Mozcast, SEMRush, RankRanger and others show nothing - nothing at all.

Like I said, there is chatter both on social media and in the forums at WebmasterWorld and Black Hat World with SEOs complaining about big changes to the keywords they track and their client rankings. Here is some of that recent chatter:

All my keywords disappear again today. There must a Google update going on today.

Our travel-planning site's traffic has taken a dip since yesterday, but the reason (IMO) is pretty obvious to anyone who's been reading the headlines about "coronavirus" and following the disease's progress.

Something definitely big is coming up. Huge amount of bot activity. This time their numbers have tripled.

We are already seeing shuffling today , down by another 3%

Entertainment, news, health, are these the sites that are seeing huge movements?

Is there any update going on ? why all my keywords disappear again?

Am seeing huge drop of rankings and traffic to mysite and competitors site is there any algorithm update

Took another 10% drop today , the sensors are being nicely fooled .

Today i receive 30% less traffic than the same day of the last week

Three of my sites just got hit today. They were starting to get ranked in the top 10, suddenly they dropped out of the rankings. Some keywords went to #70.

But like I said, the tracking tools show absolutely nothing. None of them show any big changes.

Can you look into your client's Google Analytics data and ranking data and let me know what you all see?

This is a weird one where the industry chatter and automated tracking tools do not align.

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld and Black Hat World.