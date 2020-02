Did you know you can now upload multiple photos or videos to your Google Posts in Google My Business? Previously, it was one image or video per Google Post but now you can do up to ten, I believe.

Here Google is saying you can upload "photos" or "videos" in plural:

Then when you upload one, it lets you upload more and shows X out of 10 on the bottom. You can even crop the one you uploaded:

Hat tip to @caseyabryan and @MCreutzberger.

