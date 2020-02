Someone on Twitter shared a Google home page test with me. The new test has a few noticeable changes; the first is the blue background on the Google Search button, the blue (or white) font in the buttons and the final thing is the microphone button is outside of the search box.

Here is the normal Google home page design:

Here is the test Google home page design:

Will it matter at all? Who knows, but Google is testing, always testing and always updating. :)

