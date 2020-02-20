Google Testing Massive Images In Search Results Again

A few weeks ago we saw Google testing this more open design. Well, Google is back at it and just look at this, look at how massive these images are in the search results. This example was shared by Christian Oliveira and it shows a more flashy and in your face Google search results user interface.
Christian shared more examples on Twitter but here is one you can click on to see the full search results interface:
Here are more examples:
More examples #AMP #SEO pic.twitter.com/TaZqmedDM0— Christian Oliveira (@christian_wilde) February 19, 2020
