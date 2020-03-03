Google Video On How To Hire An SEO: Old vs New

Mar 3, 2020 • 8:04 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story
Share This
 

Google posted a new video on how to hire an SEO. This video, I assume, will replace the one Google posted in 2017 done by former Googler Maile Ohye. Here are the two videos.

The new video released a few days ago:

This video covers asking the right questions, checking references and a technical and search audit.

Here is the old video from 2017:

This video covers how to conduct a two-way interview with your potential SEO, how to check references and ask for a technical and search audit.

Yep - they seem the same - nothing has changed?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google: There Are A Variety Of Things We Do To Watch For Wikipedia Vandalism
 
blog comments powered by Disqus