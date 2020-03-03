Google: There Are A Variety Of Things We Do To Watch For Wikipedia Vandalism

Danny Sullivan of Google said on Twitter "There are a variety of things we do to watch for Wikipedia vandalism. That's about as specific as I can really get into. It's not perfect, as nothing is, but there are protections in place." This was in response to how Google relies on Wikipedia for many of its knowledge graph panels.

We've covered tons of cases over the years of someone vandalizing a Wikipedia entry and showing how it impacts what Google shows for a query on that individual or entity.

Danny posted this:

There are a variety of things we do to watch for Wikipedia vandalism. That's about as specific as I can really get into. It's not perfect, as nothing is, but there are protections in place. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) February 28, 2020

Of course, no real specifics. But Google has seen years and years of this activity. Especially around trending stuff, like elections. So don't be surprised if Google is able to handle the bulk of these attacks these days.

Forum discussion at Twitter.