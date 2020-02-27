Google Writes FAQ For Google Image License Metadata

An unnamed Google employee posted an FAQ around that new Google Image license metadata for the licensable label on images. The Googler said that the "FAQs listed below where you can also submit feedback or additional questions if you need help to troubleshoot issues along the way."

This was posted in the Google Webmaster Help forums and here is just a copy and paste of it. I am sure most people would not have seen this without highlighting it on some blog.

We are introducing a new metadata framework that, when applied to images by content owners, will display a “Licensable” badge on image thumbnails in Google Images and make it easier for people to understand the nature of the images they’re looking at and how they can use them. To get started, refer to the Google developer page and FAQs listed below where you can also submit feedback or additional questions if you need help to troubleshoot issues along the way.

(1) I don’t know what Schema.org metadata is, how can I learn the basics?

Schema.org metadata, also known as Structured Data, is a vocabulary established by Schema.org that allows search engines to crawl and understand information more effectively when applied to entities, actions, and relationships on the web. Refer to this article to learn more about structured data.

(2) I don’t know what IPTC or IPTC data is, how can I learn the basics?

The IPTC ("International Press Telecommunications Council") has developed a standard for information that can be embedded into a digital photo. It allows information to be embedded in an image file so that it can be understood by software and human users. To learn more, refer to the IPTC site.

(3) Is it mandatory to apply IPTC metadata?

Either structured data or IPTC photo metadata need to be provided to be eligible for the Licensable badge. In instances where both are present and they conflict, Google will use the structured data information. Refer to the “add metadata” section of the developer page for more info.

(4) Would publishers or other websites that have acquired our image and that appear on Google Images be able to add the license information and how to license that image from our organization?

Yes, this functionality will be available broadly to all publishers and site owners that have content appearing on Google Images. These publishers and websites would be able to apply this metadata to reflect licensing information and instructions for how to acquire a license.

(5) Will the presence of the Licensable Images metadata change my ranking on Google Images?

Participation in this metadata framework is not a ranking factor. For general guidelines on appearing on Google Images, please see our best practices.

(6) Am I required to have a page on my site featuring my license terms to be able to use this metadata framework?

To use this metadata, site owners are required to provide a URL in the license field that directs users to a page that describes the license governing an image’s use. For example, it could be the terms and conditions that you have on your website. Where applicable, it could also be a Creative Commons License (for example, BY-NC 4.0). Refer to the “structured data” section of the developer page for more info.

(7) Am I required to have a page where users can license my images directly to be able to use this metadata framework?

If you're using structured data to specify a licensable image, you must include the license property for your image to be eligible to be shown with the Licensable badge. While it is not required, we recommend that you also add the acquireLicensePage property, which would take the form of a URL to a page where the user can find information on how to license that image. Here are some examples:

A check-out page for that image where the user can select specific resolutions or usage rights

A general page that explains how to contact you for that image (email, phone, etc.)

Alternatively, you can embed IPTC photo metadata directly inside an image instead of using Schema.org structured data. You must include the Web Statement of Rights field for your image to be eligible to be shown with the licensable badge. The Licensor URL field is recommended but not required (and acts similarly to the acquireLLicensePage property as described above). Refer to the “structured data” section of the developer page for more info.

Forum discussion at Google Webmaster Help.