Now Live: Google Featured Snippet Image Carousel?

Feb 10, 2020 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Back in November, Google began testing an image carousel in the featured snippets section. Well, it seems like it might be live in Google search. I see it, as do tons of others of searchers.

Here is what it looks like:

Then hover your mouse cursor over the images and you can see the arrow show up at the right image:

Then as you click and it reaches the end of the images, you have a "view all" button:

Several people are noticing this on Twitter including @azarchick, @type_SEO, @brodieseo, @MChuckGreen and more.

