Google Algorithms Do Not Give Shopify Preferential Treatment

Mar 3, 2020 • 8:19 am | comments (8) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
John Mueller from Google was asked if Google does anything special for Shopify, since it is such a popular e-commerce platform. John responded "We generally don't have special search algorithms to help any particular CMS." He added "I don't think mass adoption changes much, but if something's important, we'll want to show it where relevant in search."

Here are those posts on Twitter so you can see exactly how he responded to these questions around Shopify and Google rankings:

This reminds me of when John was asked if Google does anything special for WordPress, in which he said no.

In any event - like John said, popular CMS platforms like WordPress and Shopify are popular because they do things right. They are search engine friendly and good for users. But those platforms have competitors that are just as good in those areas. Most CMS platforms are built right these days, unlike the early 2000s.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

