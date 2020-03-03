Google Algorithms Do Not Give Shopify Preferential Treatment

John Mueller from Google was asked if Google does anything special for Shopify, since it is such a popular e-commerce platform. John responded "We generally don't have special search algorithms to help any particular CMS." He added "I don't think mass adoption changes much, but if something's important, we'll want to show it where relevant in search."

Here are those posts on Twitter so you can see exactly how he responded to these questions around Shopify and Google rankings:

We generally don't have special search algorithms to help any particular CMS. When sites do things technically correct, there's not much need to do anything special :). There's always room for improvement, but a good & stable foundation goes a long way. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) March 1, 2020

I don't think mass adoption changes much, but if something's important, we'll want to show it where relevant in search. With a reasonable technical foundation, there's nothing that really needs to be done for that. Making a good foundation is easier nowadays, but not a given :) — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) March 1, 2020

This reminds me of when John was asked if Google does anything special for WordPress, in which he said no.

In any event - like John said, popular CMS platforms like WordPress and Shopify are popular because they do things right. They are search engine friendly and good for users. But those platforms have competitors that are just as good in those areas. Most CMS platforms are built right these days, unlike the early 2000s.

