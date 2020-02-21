Again, Google Does Not Use BBB Ratings As A Search Ranking Factor

In 2012, 2017 and 2018 Google said they do not use the BBB (Better Business Bureaus) rating of a business as part of its search ranking factors. Well, Google had to say it again, this time in 2020. Danny Sullivan of Google said on Twitter "No, we don't use BBB ratings as a ranking factor."

Here is the tweet if you want to see it with your own eyes:

No, we don't use BBB ratings as a ranking factor. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) February 20, 2020

I am not sure why Google has to keep saying it all the time but no, Google does not use a third-party score as part of its ranking algorithm. To depend on third-party scores or ratings is simply something that can be a huge problem for Google on so many levels.

Forum discussion at Twitter.