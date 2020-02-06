Google Search Tests New Open Design? Maybe It's A Bug?

I had two different people share with me screen shots and video grabs of Google possibly testing a new more open styled search results page design. The design seems so off to me that it seems like a bug, but now that two different people have seen it recently, I am thinking it might be a real test.

Plus Google told us the company will be making numerous tests to the search results page over the next couple of weeks. So maybe this is one of them.

Here is a GIF of it in action from SEMRush on Twitter:

Here is a screen shot from Anurag Pareek on Twitter of it side by side (right side is the open test and left side is the normal interface - you can click to enlarge):

Here is another GIF from SEMRush:

A new SERP test from #Google?💣Or a new bug?! It looks like an #AMP article placed outside of Top Stories feature but similar to regular organic results. And...AMP feature on desktop, wait, what?⚡🤯 Have you seen this before? @rustybrick @sejournal @sengineland pic.twitter.com/SKdJCciSzI — SEMrush (@semrush) February 6, 2020

Do you see this? Can you replicate this?

