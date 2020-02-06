Google Search Tests New Open Design? Maybe It's A Bug?

Feb 6, 2020 • 10:30 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

I had two different people share with me screen shots and video grabs of Google possibly testing a new more open styled search results page design. The design seems so off to me that it seems like a bug, but now that two different people have seen it recently, I am thinking it might be a real test.

Plus Google told us the company will be making numerous tests to the search results page over the next couple of weeks. So maybe this is one of them.

Here is a GIF of it in action from SEMRush on Twitter:

Here is a screen shot from Anurag Pareek on Twitter of it side by side (right side is the open test and left side is the normal interface - you can click to enlarge):

click for full size

Here is another GIF from SEMRush:

Do you see this? Can you replicate this?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: New Google My Business Feature: Own This Business? Claim It Now.
 
blog comments powered by Disqus