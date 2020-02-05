Google Pairing Knowledge Panels & People Also Search For

Yesterday we covered a feature that shows "see the connection" between two entities and/or people in Google's knowledge panel. Google has been doing this for the past few weeks according to Mordy Oberstein and he shared more examples of this in action.

As he said on Twitter, if you search for [johnny depp tom petty] in Google, you will see it in action. Not only is the knowledge panel on the right side a merged one with both entities listed, but the "people also search for" offers additional pairs of related entities.

Here is a screen shot that you can click on to enlarge:

Interesting how Google comes up with other versions of this on its own.

Forum discussion at Twitter.