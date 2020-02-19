Google Search Algorithm Update Blip On Monday & Tuesday?

Monday and Tuesday there was a blip of fluctuations and chatter across the SEO community around a Google search algorithm update. We have SEOs noticing ranking changes over a 24-48 hour period and some of the toolsets picked up on dense rank position changes over the past couple of days.

This does not seem big, just more like a blip for a short period of time. This is not like big unconfirmed one from the other week but it does seem something happened.

Here is some of the chatter from WebmasterWorld and Black Hat World:

Nice increase in traffic since January, but suddenly a significant drop this weekend (and still going).

I spoke too soon regarding my conversions. Now traffic and conversions are back in the toilet. Looks like SERP tools are reporting high volatility today. Are we beginning another round of 5+ days of massive changes?

It would seem to be PT or PF! Permanent Turmoil and / or Permanent Flux ... Take your choice!

Google just killed my website, from 825k organic daily search to only 3.6k yesterday. All my kw's disappear, anyone having same issues ?

Strange surge in traffic since yesterday. Anything else brewing? Probably it would be 'nothing' or 'regular' ones again.

A new update is going on, looks like every 5 days they are rolling out more huge updates, as it won't affect their traffic, they can change and a/b test anything in any way, The biggest monopoly of all times won't stop doing more useless changes. I mean, if you start to observe since 2018 march until now, the google search is getting worse than bing.

Here are screen shots from the tracking tools:

Mozcast:

Advanced Web Rankings:

SEMRush:

RankRanger:

Maybe Google is still making tweaks to what it did the other week? I am not sure. Did you notice anything on Monday or Tuesday?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld and Black Hat World.