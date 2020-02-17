Google Processes Link Disavow Files Immediately But Taken Into Account As URLs Are Recrawled

Feb 17, 2020 • 7:47 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google's John Mueller added some clarity around how Google processes links within a disavow file. He said on Twitter that the disavow file is "processed immediately and taken into account as the URLs are recrawled."

Here is the tweet:

Previously, last year, John Mueller said something similar he said Google will process your disavow link file immediately, it will take some time for Google to disavow the links within it. Here is that tweet:

What does this mean? Well, John is saying the same thing. You can disavow a link today but Google won't process that disavowed link fully until the URL is recrawled. And of course, it can take a while for Google to recrawl all those URLs. So maybe, if you can, you should push Google to recrawl URLs you have access to but if you had access to them, I guess you wouldn't need the disavow tool?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google: Text In An Image Alt Attribute Within An H1 Is Within The H1
 
blog comments powered by Disqus