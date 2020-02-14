Google My Business Notifying After Deleting Reviews

Feb 14, 2020 • 7:44 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
google gold stars

Francisco CV shared a screen shot of Google My Business emailing him after a review was deleted from his (or his clients) Google local listing. The email comes from Google My Business with the subject line "We have deleted a review of your business profile."

Here is a screen shot of this email, in a different language, as he posted it on Twitter:

click for full size

This is a welcomed feature for many local SEOs and business owners. Knowing when a review was removed can be useful in review management procedures. I assume some local SEO tools do this but this can be helpful for those who do not have such tools for tracking reviews.

