Google Maps Removed 4 Million Fake Business & 75 Million Local Reviews

Feb 21, 2020 • 7:22 am | comments (3) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google announced this week that what it has done in 2019 to combat Google Maps spam and violations. Google removed 4 million fake business profiles from Google My Business in 2019. It also removed 75 million policy-violating reviews from local profiles.

Here are some of the highlights in bullet format:

  • 4 million business profiles removed
  • 75 million reviews removed
  • 258,000 of those business profiles removed were due to contributor reports
  • 580,000 of those reviews removed were due to contributor reports
  • 10 million photos and 3 million videos were removed
  • 475,000 user accounts were disabled and removed

This is all work done by both technologies and humans at Google.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

