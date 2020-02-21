Google Maps Removed 4 Million Fake Business & 75 Million Local Reviews

Google announced this week that what it has done in 2019 to combat Google Maps spam and violations. Google removed 4 million fake business profiles from Google My Business in 2019. It also removed 75 million policy-violating reviews from local profiles.

Here are some of the highlights in bullet format:

4 million business profiles removed

75 million reviews removed

258,000 of those business profiles removed were due to contributor reports

580,000 of those reviews removed were due to contributor reports

10 million photos and 3 million videos were removed

475,000 user accounts were disabled and removed

This is all work done by both technologies and humans at Google.

