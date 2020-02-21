Google Maps Removed 4 Million Fake Business & 75 Million Local Reviews

Google announced this week that what it has done in 2019 to combat Google Maps spam and violations. Google removed 4 million fake business profiles from Google My Business in 2019. It also removed 75 million policy-violating reviews from local profiles.
Here are some of the highlights in bullet format:
- 4 million business profiles removed
- 75 million reviews removed
- 258,000 of those business profiles removed were due to contributor reports
- 580,000 of those reviews removed were due to contributor reports
- 10 million photos and 3 million videos were removed
- 475,000 user accounts were disabled and removed
This is all work done by both technologies and humans at Google.
