Google My Business: Keywords In Descriptions Don't Guarantee Ranking Improvement; But They Could.

Feb 20, 2020
Remember when Google added that keywords in business descriptions is a local ranking factor? Then Google pulled some of that information from the help document after local SEOs said it is not true?

Well, Google just said on Twitter, days after this debacle, "While it's not guaranteed to improve the ranking, it could, depending on other factors, as well as information that is found online associated with the business."

Here are those tweets, so you can see for yourself:

I am really not sure what to say. Either (1) this is true and all the local SEO experts are wrong or (2) this Google representative isn't really that up-to-date on what is going on?

I really do not know what to say.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

