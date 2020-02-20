Google My Business: Keywords In Descriptions Don't Guarantee Ranking Improvement; But They Could.

Remember when Google added that keywords in business descriptions is a local ranking factor? Then Google pulled some of that information from the help document after local SEOs said it is not true?

Well, Google just said on Twitter, days after this debacle, "While it's not guaranteed to improve the ranking, it could, depending on other factors, as well as information that is found online associated with the business."

Here are those tweets, so you can see for yourself:

We've tested a few times and keywords in the business description did not appear to impact rankings. So either Google changed something (doubtful) or they really should update this content quick before SEOs keyword stuff the hell out of every description on GMB. @GoogleMyBiz https://t.co/l4EZmmXqsN — Darren Shaw (@DarrenShaw_) February 12, 2020

Hi there! The information in question is accurate. While it's not guaranteed to improve the ranking, it could, depending on other factors, as well as information that is found online associated with the business. Send us a DM if you have any questions. Thanks! -Brad — Google My Business (@GoogleMyBiz) February 19, 2020

I am really not sure what to say. Either (1) this is true and all the local SEO experts are wrong or (2) this Google representative isn't really that up-to-date on what is going on?

I really do not know what to say.

Forum discussion at Twitter.