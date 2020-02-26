Google Search Console Improves Data Exports In A Big Way

Google just announced it has made some seriously big improvements to the data exports within Google Search Console. Google said that you will "now be able to download the complete information you see in almost all Search Console reports (instead of just specific table views)."

The data exports now give you tabs of information both in Google Sheets and Excel (which is new). The CSV file will give you two files, because you can't do tabs in CSV files. These tabs and files break down the data as you would see in in Search Console. So maybe chart and table, or pages, devices, queries, etc all in their own tabs.

Just to be clear, there is not "more" data, it is still 1,000 rows of data but it is more of a 360 degree view of your data in an export.

Here is a sample AMP report, notice the data and tabs:

Here is a sample performance report:

This seems like now, I tried and exported some of my reports and it comes out in this manner.

For more details, see the Google blog post.

Forum discussion at Twitter.