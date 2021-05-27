Google Featured Snippets Tests Also Covered On This Page Links

Google is testing or rolling out a new feature for its featured snippets section named "also covered on this page." Google is adding below the main featured snippet, other topics the page covers, that hyperlink, anchor you down and then highlight that content.

The hyperlink, anchor you down and then highlight that content is not new, but the "also covered on this page" section is new.

Here are screen shots from Glenn Gabe on Twitter who said "As part of the featured snippet, I'm seeing "Also covered on this page..." w/links to deeper content using scroll-to-text highlighting." He added later that he found cases where that section is "leading to cookie consent information," which is obviously not that useful.

Here is a version I was able to replicate in another browser this morning without the special Google Doodle (click to enlarge):

Then when you click on it you get the anchor/highlight:

Here is a GIF of it in action from Mordy Oberstein on Twitter:

Forum discussion at Twitter.