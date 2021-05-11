Google: We Do Not Use The Trust Project Directly For Search Rankings

Back in 2017, Google announced that it was working with The Trust Project to help publishers use "eight trust indicators that newsrooms can add to their content." But Google's Danny Sullivan said that was the extent of it, and that Google does not use The Trust Project directly for how it ranks websites in its search results.

Danny Sullivan from Google was asked The Trust Project's "guidelines have anything to do with how Google evaluates EAT?" Danny Sullivan said on Twitter "It does not." He added "not directly, anyway."

Lily Ray said there does seem to be a correlation between the two and she thinks, at least, indirectly, Google may use it:

It does not. Not directly, anyway. Our systems try to return helpful content. Raters help us calibrate that the systems are doing well. Providing transparency can ensure you're aligning with these things. More here: https://t.co/nF7Ashb3Zk — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) May 7, 2021

But as you can see, Danny responded not really and said "Our systems try to return helpful content. Raters help us calibrate that the systems are doing well. Providing transparency can ensure you're aligning with these things."

The Trust Project I believe was more about coming up with ways to handle those fact check guidelines but I am not sure how Google may or may not use The Trust Project today.

Forum discussion at Twitter.