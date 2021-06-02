Hey Google, Bring My Business Online Feature In Google My Business Assistant App

Google seems to have launched in Italy a new Google Assistant app for the Google My Business platform. This app lets you ask Google Assistant to bring your business online. All you do is say "Hey Google, bring my business online."

Luca Bove pointed this out to me on Twitter via the Google Italy Blog. It translates to to make it even easier to create a Business Profile on Google, we have created My Business Online, an Action on the Google Assistant designed to bring your business online easily, immediately and at no cost. In this way, to enhance your online business it will not be necessary to have specific digital skills: to find your business on Google Search and on Google Maps you just need to use your voice.

Here is the My Online Business app within Google Assistant.

I guess it walks you through a set of questions to get your business in the Google My Business system. Pretty neat.

Forum discussion at Twitter.