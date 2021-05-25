Google Mobile First Indexing Still Not 100% Yet

In March we reported that Google was going to migrate over the last batch of sites to mobile first indexing soon. This was after moving the mobile first indexing deadline from September 2020 to March 2021. Well, Google is still not done moving some sites to mobile-first indexing, even at the end of May 2021.

John Mueller of Google said on Twitter "It looks like the team is still working through some issues with some sites, so it's all a bit behind." This was when he was asked why Google Search Console is still showing a site as desktop indexing and not mobile indexing.

Here are those tweets:

Well, that was the plan :-). It looks like the team is still working through some issues with some sites, so it's all a bit behind. Did you get any issues sent via Search Console in the past? — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) May 25, 2021

This is taking Google a lot of time to migrate everything from desktop indexing to mobile indexing. Google started the process over four and a half years ago!

How much more time until every single site is crawled and indexed over mobile first indexing? Who knows? Hopefully by 2022?

Forum discussion at Twitter.