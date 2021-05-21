Google Maps Showed Distances For Service Area Businesses

Earlier this week, several searchers noticed that Google, within Google Maps, was showing the distance from the searcher to the service area business in the local listing.

Service area businesses do not have specific distances because they do not list their physical address, so this may have been yet another security concern?

Here is a screen shot from Syed M. Amri Hassan on Twitter :

Some others were also able to replicate it on their end:

This may have been a glitch - everyone else who tried to replicate this that day and me, days after, were unsuccessful.

Of course, we do not want to see loopholes to find the address of service area businesses like we have seen before.

Forum discussion at Twitter.