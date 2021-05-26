Google Search Console Performance Report To Drop Rich Result Type

Google announced it is removing the generic rich result filter from the Google Search Console performance report search appearance section. That means, you will no longer to see in general how well rich results are performing on your site. Instead, you will drill into each individual rich result that your site supports to see how they are doing.

So instead of filtering on "rich results" you will filter using the search appearance filter in the performance report on specific types. There are currently 19 of them including a few AMP versions, Android app, event, FAQs, how-to, job details, job listings, practice problems (which Google just added), product results, Q&A, recipe rich rich results, recipe gallery, review snippets, special announcements, videos, web light, web story and more to come. The generic Rich results would show "any type of rich result defined in structured data listed in the search gallery. This includes all rich-result subtypes such as job listing and AMP article rich results." That is going away.

Google said this generic one is no longer required since they have "breakouts for most rich result types." Google added "in addition, we realize that grouping data for rich results is not ideal, as each type may have a significantly different behavior. Therefore we decided to sunset the Rich result search appearance." So you really should not find grouping these results together useful, do you?

This is going away August 1, 2021 from both the interface and the API. And no, this does not impact your traffic from Google, it is just a reporting change.

Is the community upset? Here is some of the reaction:

No! It is way better to be able to show specifically what is moving the dial. I am excited about this announcement! @schemaapptool — Martha van Berkel (@marthavanberkel) May 25, 2021

Yep, many found that filter confusing. Good move IMO. https://t.co/3Dc4QtdtMy — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) May 25, 2021

Love how Search Console is always **optimizing** and building new products.



Great work @danielwaisberg and team! https://t.co/eUrEBdLDXz — Shalom Goodman (@ShalomGood) May 25, 2021

"we now have breakouts for most types"--can we anticipate reporting for additional rich result types in the near future? — Jasmine D. Willson (@jasminedwillson) May 25, 2021

Where would these be attributed now as the numbers didn't add up for it individual result types. — Mohit (@mohitkardiya) May 25, 2021

Forum discussion at Twitter.