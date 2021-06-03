Google Supports Six New Math Solver Problem Types Rich Results

Google has added six new supported math solver rich results problem types to its support documentation. The new types are arithmetic, eigenvalue, eigenvector, limit, statistics and system of equations. There are now 49 problem types supported in the math solver markup.

Here is the current full list as of the date of this article:

Absolute Value Equation: Absolute value equations. For example: |x - 5| = 9

Algebra: A generic problem type that can be placed with other problem type. For example: polynomial equations, exponential equations, and radical expressions.

Arc Length: Arc length problems. For example: Determine the length of x = 4 (3 + y)^2, 1 < y < 4.

Arithmetic: Arithmetic problems. For example: Find the sum of 5 + 7.

Biquadratic Equation: Biquadratic equations. For example: x^4 - x^2 - 2 = 0.

Calculus: A generic problem type that can be placed with other problem types. For example: integrals, derivatives, and differential equations.

Characteristic Polynomial: Find the characteristic polynomial of {{1,2,5}, {3,-1,1}, {1,2,3}}.

Circle: Circle related problems. For example: Find the radius of x^2 + y^2 = 3.

Derivative: Derivative of 5x^4 + 2x^3 + 4x - 2.

Differential Equation: Differential equation problems. For example: y+dy/dx=5x.

Distance: Distance problems. For example: Find the distance between (6,-1) and (-3,2).

Eigenvalue: Eigenvalue problems. For example: Find the eigenvalues for the matrix [[-6, 3], [4, 5]].

Eigenvector: Eigenvector problems. For example: Find the eigenvector for the matrix [[-6, 3], [4, 5]] with eigenvalues of [-7, 6].

Ellipse: Ellipse problems. For example: Find the x and y intercepts of 9x^2 + 4y^2 = 36.

Exponential Equation: Exponential equations. For example: 7^x = 9.

Function: Polynomial simplifications. For example: (x-5)^2 * (x+5)^2.

Function Composition: f(g(x)) when f(x)=x^2-2x, g(x)=2x-2

Geometry: A generic problem type that can be placed with other problem types. For example: circle, ellipse, parabola, slope.

Hyperbola: Hyperbola problems. For example: Find the x-intercept of (x^2)/4 - (y^2)/5 = 1.

Inflection Point: Find the inflection point of f(x) = 1/2x^4 +x^3 - 6x^2.

Integral: Integral of sqrt (x^2 - y^2).

Intercept: Line intercept problems. For example: Find the x-intercept of the line y = 10x - 5.

Limit: Limit problems. For example: Find the limit of x as x approaches 1 for (x^2-1)/(x-1).

Line Equation: Line equation problems. For example: Find the equation of a line with points (-7,-4) and (-2,-6).

Linear Algebra: A generic problem type that can be placed with other problem types. For example: matrix and characteristic polynomial.

Linear Equation: Linear equations. For example: 4x - 3 = 2x + 9.

Linear Inequality: Linear inequalities. For example: 5x - 6 > 3x - 8.

Logarithmic Equation: Logarithmic equations. For example: log(x) = log(100).

Logarithmic Inequality: Logarithmic inequalities. For example: log(x) > log(100).

Matrix: {{1,2,5}, {3,-1,1}, {1,2,3}} row reduce

Midpoint: Midpoint problems. For example: find the midpoint between (-3, 7) and (5, -2).

Parabola: Parabola problems. For example: Find the vertex of y2 - 4x - 4y = 0.

Parallel: Parallel line problems. For example: Are the two lines parallel (y = 10x + 5, y = 20x + 10)?

Perpendicular: Perpendicular problems. For example: Are the two lines perpendicular (y = 10x + 5, y = 20x + 10)?

Polynomial Equation: Polynomial equations. For example: x^5 - 3x = 0.

Polynomial Expression: Polynomial expressions. For example: (x - 5)^4 * (x + 5)^2.

Polynomial Inequality: Polynomial inequalities. For example: x^4 - x^2 - 6 > x^3 - 3x^2.

Quadratic Equation: Quadratic equations. For example: x^2 - 3x - 4 = 0.

Quadratic Expression: Quadratic expressions. For example: x^2 - 3x - 2.

Quadratic Inequality: Quadratic inequalities. For example: x^2 - x - 6 > x^2 - 3x.

Radical Equation: Radical equations. For example: sqrt(x) - x = 0.

Radical Inequality: Radical inequalities. For example: sqrt(x) - x > 0.

Rational Equation: Rational equations. For example: 5/(x - 3) = 2/(x - 1).

Rational Expression: Rational expressions. For example: 1/(x^3 + 4x^2 + 5x + 2).

Rational Inequality: Rational inequalities. For example: 5/(x - 3) > 2/(x - 1).

Slope: Slope problems. For example: Find the slope of y = 10x + 5.

Statistics: Statistics problems. For example: Find the mean of a set of numbers (3, 8, 2, 10).

System of Equations: System of equations problems. For example: Solve 2x + 5y = 16 and 3x - 5y = - 1.

Trigonometry: Solve sin(t) + cos(t) = 1.

