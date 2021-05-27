Google Sent 2.9 Million Manual Webspam Actions In 2020; Less Than Previous Years

While Google already published its annual web spam report for 2020, yesterday Google also published a bit more details on how the company tackled webspam in 2020. Specifically, Google said it sent out less manual webspam actions than previous years, 2.9 million in 2020, due to its algorithms tackling the spam automatically.

Google said it "sent over 140 million messages to site owners in Search Console, an increase from the previous year." But that was due to "new sites using Search Console, announcements of new features to help site owners during COVID-19, as well as useful insights and notifications about potential issues that may affect their site’s appearance on Search."

But when it came specifically to manual actions, Google said "out of all the messages, 2.9 millions were related to manual webspam actions." Google said this was a decrease "from past years as many spam issues have already been taken care of by our algorithms." For example, in 2018 Google 4 million manual actions and in 2017 Google sent 6 million manual action notifications.

I guess it is true, less people are getting manual actions.

In this new Google post the company also summarized a lot of its efforts around new tools and resources the company released for webmasters, as well has improvements it made for communicating with the community.

