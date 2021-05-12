Google 10 Local Pack - A Bug?

May 12, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google's local pack is typically three local listings, but here is an example of a local pack showing ten listings. This is probably a bug and was triggered by Ramesh Singh who shared this videocast of it on Twitter.

Here is a screenshot followed by his video:

Now, Google has been recently testing showing a two pack, so I thought Google would show fewer, not more, local results in the local pack. In the "old days" Google showed a seven pack.

I assume this ten pack is a bug.

Here is another one:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Ads: Cell Therapies and Gene Therapies Are Not Allowed
 
blog comments powered by Disqus