Google 10 Local Pack - A Bug?

Google's local pack is typically three local listings, but here is an example of a local pack showing ten listings. This is probably a bug and was triggered by Ramesh Singh who shared this videocast of it on Twitter.
Here is a screenshot followed by his video:
@JohnMu probably a bug, serp results showing 10 local GMB listing aling with other results.— Ramesh Singh (@ramesh_s_bisht) May 11, 2021
cc- @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/hetUSP4fRD
Now, Google has been recently testing showing a two pack, so I thought Google would show fewer, not more, local results in the local pack. In the "old days" Google showed a seven pack.
I assume this ten pack is a bug.
Here is another one:
Guau! Un Local Pack con 10 resultados. pic.twitter.com/towgF6zA16— Sergio Redondo (@sergio_redondo) May 12, 2021
Forum discussion at Twitter.