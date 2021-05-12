Google 10 Local Pack - A Bug?

Google's local pack is typically three local listings, but here is an example of a local pack showing ten listings. This is probably a bug and was triggered by Ramesh Singh who shared this videocast of it on Twitter.

Here is a screenshot followed by his video:

⁦@JohnMu⁩ probably a bug, serp results showing 10 local GMB listing aling with other results.

cc- ⁦@rustybrick⁩ pic.twitter.com/hetUSP4fRD — Ramesh Singh (@ramesh_s_bisht) May 11, 2021

Now, Google has been recently testing showing a two pack, so I thought Google would show fewer, not more, local results in the local pack. In the "old days" Google showed a seven pack.

I assume this ten pack is a bug.

Here is another one:

Guau! Un Local Pack con 10 resultados. pic.twitter.com/towgF6zA16 — Sergio Redondo (@sergio_redondo) May 12, 2021

