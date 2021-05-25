Practice Problems Search Appearance Filters Now Available In Search Console Performance Report

Google launched a new search appearance filter in the performance report within Search Console for the practice problem rich results.

Google officially launched these in March, after testing them last December. With the launch Google added structured data and debugging tools but now also added performance reporting to Search Console.

If you have rich results for practice problems, then you may see this new search appearance filter in the performance report. You can access it in Search Console performance report by clicking on the "+ NEW" button and then selecting "Search appearance" option, then within there it should list "practice problems."

Here is what that report looks like, showing you clicks, impressions and more for your practice problems rich results (click to enlarge the image):

Google announced this on Twitter saying "Following the Practice Problems Search Console enhancement report announcement a few weeks ago (link below), today we're adding this rich result as a search appearance on the Performance report to help you analyze its results."

