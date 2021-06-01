New Google Merchant Center Website Needs Improvement Policy Status

Google announced a new Google Shopping and Google Merchant Center policy update where sites that do not meet certain professional and editorial standards would have their accounts suspended. They will be notified with a "Website needs improvement" policy status in their Merchant Center accounts.

Google said it "requires that all merchants meet certain professional and editorial standards on their websites. As such, Merchants with websites that do not meet basic requirements will see a 'Website needs improvement' policy status and have their accounts suspended until requirements are met. This policy is intended to protect users from poor shopping experiences, such as incomplete websites, confusing or inaccurate product information, broken links on the website, etc."

You can read the full editorial and professional requirements from Google if you like. Google said "in order to provide a quality user experience, Google requires that all Shopping ads meet high professional and editorial standards. We only allow promotions that are clear and professional in appearance. These ads should lead users to products and landing pages that are relevant, useful, and easy to interact with."

If you get the website needs improvement notice Google said you can first "make sure that your website is fully-functional, has content specific to your business, and the information available is easy to understand and complete." Google added that "your website shouldn't have broken links, templated content, or placeholders of text or images."

